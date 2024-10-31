Obituary: Dean Schottky

July 8, 1958 – October 4, 2024

The family of Dean Warren Schottky is deeply saddened to announce his passing on October 4, 2024, at the age of 66.

Born on July 8, 1958, in Sacramento, California, to Phyllis and Andrew Schottky Jr., Dean was the youngest of four children. He is survived by his sister Diane (Dan), his brothers Drew and David (Rachel), his beloved wife Linda, his precious daughter Lindsey (Kevin), and his adored granddaughter Ruby, affectionately known as “Ruby Girl.”

Dean’s smile could light up any room, and his sense of humor was one that people simply couldn’t get enough of. He enjoyed a successful career as a contractor, specializing in trim work, where his craftsmanship left behind many beautiful and lasting results. Above all, his greatest passion was his family, particularly the time spent with his daughter. He truly treasured his relationship with his “Linky Lou,” and they created countless unforgettable memories on their many adventures together.

Though Dean and Linda had only five years together, they made the most of every moment. They shared many joyful visits to their “love nest” in Idaho, the family cabin in Serene Lakes, and their recent ocean cruise to Spain.

Dean was loved by so many, and it is with broken hearts that we say goodbye. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you, “Dino Dawg”.