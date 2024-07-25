Obituary: Diana Comouche

Diana Comouche

November 1, 1963 – June 16, 2024

Diana Lee Comouche of Tahoe Vista, California, passed away peacefully in her home on June 16th, 2024, surrounded by her much beloved family and friends. Always the happiest in the comfort of her own home, Diana succumbed to cancer after a long and courageous battle. She was 60 years old. The outpouring of love and support she received from her local community was awe inspiring. Her amazing friends and family members that came to her aide to fight alongside her, made many sacrifices – yet none of her ‘Guardian Angels’ ever made it seem like a sacrifice. Diana’s family will forever be grateful for the wonderful care and compassion she received. Diana was born and raised in Southern California where she attended Temple City High School. Soon thereafter she realized the shores of Lake Tahoe were calling her name and off she went in her early 20’s to call Tahoe her home. She cherished the views, the lifestyle and mountain living. As an athlete and never short on energy, she quickly acclimated herself to the various sports leagues and the wonderful relationships that were forged out of comradery and competition. Diana excelled at tennis, softball, skiing, hiking, bike riding and just about every other outdoor activity she could find. She loved to entertain and always maintained “the more the merrier” attitude. Halloween Pizza/Birthday parties became her calling as she loved to cook and was great at it. She was proud of her home on the golf course and embraced the opportunity to open it up to her neighbors with food, wine, and, of course, chocolate (the darker the better!) Ever generous and willing to help anyone in need, the endless amount of supportive and loving friends spoke volumes of her character. She was truly a beautiful person, inside and out. With all the “life” happening at her cabin in the mountains, Diana never left the embrace of her family. She came home for Christmas, always kept in touch with her mother, father and stepmom. Never did a family member’s birthday go by without a card/gift from Diana. She was attentive to her sister, brothers and their spouses, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a long list of childhood friends. She made everyone feel special and thought about. Diana made it a point to travel all over the country to visit extended family and kept everyone up to speed with the happenings throughout her big family. She was the family historian, connecting all the dots. She especially loved to travel with her grandmother, Anne. They would cruise the high seas and visit the different corners of the world. Diana attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she majored in business. After many years working in various Lake Tahoe restaurants, she began her career in independent sales. She represented and sold many clothing and shoe lines for major companies. Diana is survived by her mother, Marilyn, stepmother, Sandra, brother, Dan (Toni), sister, Lisa (Gilbert) and sister-in-law, Debi. She has 5 nephews, 2 nieces and a great nephew. She will be welcomed into Heaven by our Lord, as well as her father, Pat, and her brother, Paul. Services for Diana will be held on 8/3 at St. Felicitas & Perpetua Church in San Marino, California, where she also attended grade school. An additional celebration of life will be held in Lake Tahoe, her home for over 35 years, at a later date. May she rest in peace.