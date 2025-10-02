Obituary: Diane Elise Martin

Diane Elise Martin

Provided Photo

June 18, 1940 – August 29, 2025

Diane Elise Martin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2025 surrounded by family.

Diane was born on June 18, 1940, in Santa Rosa, California, to Theresa and William Ginotti. She grew up on Fulton Street in San Francisco. She attended St. Thomas Grammar School and later Star of the Sea High School. Diane went on to study nursing at the University of San Francisco, graduating magna cum laude.

On August 18, 1962, Diane married the love of her life, Darryl Martin. Together they built a beautiful life, celebrating 51 years of marriage before Darryl’s passing in 2014. Their four children were at the center of their lives, and Diane and Darryl dedicated themselves to family activities.

Diane was a generous member of many communities—she played the organ at church, led Brownie and Girl Scout troops, volunteered at the elementary school in Incline Village, and ran bingo games at the extended care facility in Truckee.

In her later years, Diane received wonderful care from some amazing people. The family is especially grateful to her wonderful caregivers—Guille, Claudia, Mimi, and Dora-who provided her with comfort, dignity, and kindness.

Above all, Diane cherished her family. She is survived by her children Maria (Marc Thomas), Louise (Kevin Yee), Stephen, and Angela (Jim Knoetgen); and by her ten beloved grandchildren: Zachary (Natalie), Ryan (Emily), and Nicholas Thomas, Connor (Kim), Julia, and Dominic Yee, Nolan and Lucas Martin, Henry and William Knoetgen. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her faithful cat, Rusty.

Diane will be remembered for her devotion to family, her deep faith, and her warm, giving spirit. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Incline Village, Nevada. A reception will immediately follow at The Château at Incline Village.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (hstt.org) or Loaves and Fishes (https://sacloaves.org/ ) would be greatly appreciated.