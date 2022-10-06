Obituary: Diane Moore
May 25, 1945 – September 4, 2022
Truckee, California – Our beloved wife, sister, and aunt, Diane Joyce Moore, 77, of Truckee, California, passed away September 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada.
Diane was a native of Arroyo Grande, born May 25, 1945, to Elmer and Nadine (Turney) Goularte. Her grandparents, Arthur and Eula Turney, owned and operated Turney’s Electric Shop from early days in the Village. She grew up in a 3-generation home with her mother, sister, and grandparents.
After Diane graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1963, she attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles. She married Gordon Earlton Moore in 1973. In 1980, drawn to the beauty and lifestyle offered in Truckee, they relocated and made their home there. She worked in the Small Business Administration Division of the Bank of the West until her retirement in 2008.
Diane was young at heart, with a keen memory, a friendly smile, long brown hair with hardly a gray strand to be found, and an ear always ready to listen. She enjoyed Bluegrass music, motorcycles, Springer Spaniels, and visiting her Central Coast family and lifelong friends.
Diane is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Gordon Moore of Truckee; a sister Elaine Waiters of Arroyo Grande; and Central Coast nieces and nephews: Tracy Foy (Gordie), Sandy Derry (Sean), Steven Waiters (Ani), Samantha Derry, Amber Waiters, and Stevie Waiters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Ralph Pennington, and brother-in-law Don Waiters.
Cremation has taken place by Truckee Tahoe Mortuary, followed by burial at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery.
