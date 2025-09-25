Obituary: Diane Reeder Fisher
June 30, 1935 – August 13, 2025
Diane Reeder Fisher, died Aug. 13th 2025, at the age of 90 at her home in Incline Village, NV. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Diane is survived by her husband Jim and son Craig and daughter Wendy. Her first son Mark preceded her in death.
Diane wore many hats; she was a long time Realtor in Incline Village as well as California. She was a travel agent and traveled the world. She started a trophy company because she did not like the trophies her kids were bringing home from events. Diane graduated from UC Berkley and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She was an avid skier, played bridge, tennis, and pickleball. She skied until she was 87 and played pickleball until the end. She was very social and involved in Incline Village life and she and Jim spent 17 winters in Crested Butte, CO.
No services have been planned as of yet.
