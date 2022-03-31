Obituary: Donald Waymire

Donald Waymire

Provided Photo

January 11, 1929 – February 12, 2022

Donald Melvin Waymire, 93, of Truckee, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2022. Born to Melvin and Grace Waymire in Auburn California on January 11, 1929, he was the oldest of two children. He grew up exploring and enjoying the outdoors with his family. Picnicking along the American River, camping adventures and hunting trips in the Sierras filled his childhood days. He began deer hunting with his father at an early age and continued until he was 90 when he shot his last buck.

Don graduated from Placer High School. After 2 years at Placer Junior College Don went onto Chico State University where he received his Bachelor degree in Industrial Arts. Upon graduating from Chico State, he was recruited to teach Wood Shop at M.D. Silva Middle School in Newark California. While teaching there he met and married the love of his life, Anne, in 1957. Together they raised four daughters.

In 1972, Don moved his family to Truckee where he built a house with his Uncle Tom. There he taught wood shop at Tahoe Truckee High School. He then established the wood shop program at North Tahoe High School where he eventually retired. Known to so many as Mr. Waymire, he maintained lasting friendships with many of his former students. Don cherished these relationships over the years.

Don was a member of the Auburn Ski Club and was an avid skier until the age of 80 when he broke his hip skiing at Sugar Bowl. Our family has many memories of early mornings on the ski hill in the winter and bright sunny summer days water skiing on the lakes in the Truckee area.

Don left a lasting legacy of hard work balanced with adventure and play to his four daughters. Everyday ended around the dinner table sharing stories with his family.

Don is survived by his wife Anne Waymire, daughters, Grace Waymire, Mary Yonker, (Craig), Kathy Waymire , and Donna Lawton (Dan), 6 Grandchildren, 3 Great grand children and his sister Arlene Cardiff. Don will be greatly missed by family, friends, and many students.

A memorial service will be held for Don in Auburn date and time to be announced.