Obituary: Donald Zerga

Donald Zerga

Provided Photo

May 25, 1949 – May 15, 2022

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Donald (Don) L. Zerga passed away at his home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Don was born in San Francisco to Helen and David Zerga, on May 25, 1949. He grew up in Mountain View, Calif., where he spent his days surfing the waves, playing the drums in his band, even once opening for the Grateful Dead. In the fall of 1970, he met his wife Susan (Sue) while attending Foothill College in Los Altos Hills.

Don and Sue spent their early days enjoying the ocean, climbing throughout Yosemite Valley, and exploring the Southwestern United States. In 1972, they vacationed in North Lake Tahoe and decided to make it their home. In Tahoe, Don enthusiastically embraced cross-country skiing and had a role in creating the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team.

Don’s love of Native American cultures led him to the University of Nevada, where he earned his B.A. and M.A. in anthropology and archaeology. In 1982, Don established D.L. Zerga & Associates, a cultural resources consulting company. His business allowed him to combine two loves: historical culture in the beautiful setting of the Great Basin until retiring in 2015.

In recent years, Don could be found teaching his grandson, Tripp Sherman, about arrowheads and Indians and hosting neighborhood water fights and BBQs on his sunny deck.

Don is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Lindsay (Sherman) and husband Jeremy, grandson Tripp, brother (David), and sister Cathy (Cooper). A memorial service will be planned later this summer.