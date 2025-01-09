Obituary: Donna Cook
June 15, 1962 – December 15, 2024
Donna Jo Cook died unexpectedly at home in Truckee, CA, 12/15/2024. Born in Lenoir, NC, daughter of Jerry D. Cook, Sr and Maeve (Sally) Jaramillo. Donna was an avid photographer, and worked in the Hospitality Industry, recently at Smokey’s Kitchen in Truckee. Predeceased by parents, grandparents, and two brothers. Survived by her beloved canine, Beaux; a sister, three brothers, a step-brother, a step-mother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial gathering at Smokey’s Kitchen, Saturday, 1/11 from 3-5 p.m. In her honor, donate to an animal advocacy group.
