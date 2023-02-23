Obituary: DONNA L COUBERLY
October 11, 1925 – December 22, 2022
In the company of Donna’s surviving children Sue Geren, Larry Couberly and his wife Susan Couberly. Donna passed away quietly at the age of 97 years old.
Donna is remembered by Sue Geren, Lawrence Couberly, grandsons Brent Grene, Jesse Couberly.
Donna L Hutchin was married to John N Couberly in Sacramento CA in 1945. Donna and John raised a daughter and two sons in Palos Vedras CA. John retired due to Parkinson Disease in 1968. They then moved to Lake Tahoe and started Couberly Mountain Shop in Tahoe City and successfully introduced and sponsored many of the sports they loved. In 1978 Johns illness required Donna to move to Roseville CA. Where Donna decided to complete her college degree at the age of 64 years. In 1990 John passed away and Donna, still loving her mountain, moved back to Tahoe City. She maintained a warm safe retreat for her family and friends for many years. Donna was an accomplished watercolor artist, and her art is found in many homes of those who knew and loved her.
A service is planned for the summer of 2023 in Tahoe City. Please contact Donna’s son Larry via email SLNEWSTART@OUTLOOK.COM or SUEGRENEREALESTATE@GMAIL.COM
or mailing; Sue Geren-200 El Camino Real #41, Oceanside, CA 92058
