Obituary: Dorothea “Dody” Scoville

Dorothea “Dody” Scoville

February 11, 1928 – October 10, 2021

Dorothea “Dody” Scoville, 93, passed away on October 10th, 2021 after a long slow battle with emphysema. She was born February 11, 1928 to Homer and May Osgood in Decatur, Illinois.

During high school, Dody took up tap dancing and ballet. Later she attended Millikin University where she studied nutrition for 3 years. She married Paul Rivard in 1949 and had three sons, Tuck, Mark and Rob. They moved to Tahoe City in 1959 where they raised the family. Dody remained a homemaker and mother, occasionally working at Pacific Telephone and Alpine Meadows Ski Resort.

As years passed and changes occurred, Dody remarried to Bob Scoville in 1971. Together they lived in Dollar Point enjoying beach/pool activities and weekend sailing with friends. She cherished the home while enjoying summer flower planting, interior decorating, bridge clubs and attending community outings.

She made the home welcoming to the whole family and it was felt deeply because she always said that her goal in life was to be a good wife and a good mother.

Dody is survived by her three sons Tuck Rivard, Mark Rivard and Rob Rivard with longtime partner Karyn McCann. Grandchildren Hope Maselli, Lisa Rivard and Ryan Rivard; great-grandson Isaiah and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are stepson John Scoville and wife Gail with their children Jenn Ragan and husband Luke, and Brian Scoville and wife Judi.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at noon November 20th for family and friends.