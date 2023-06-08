Obituary: Dorothy Sue Hartker
December 21, 1944 – May 28, 2023
Dorothy Sue Hartker passed away, peacefully, on May 28, 2023, at the age of 78 in Clermont, Florida. She was born on December 21, 1944, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Sue was a speech pathologist and dedicated her life to helping others. She received a BA from Michigan State University. Sue is also a graduate of Grand Blanc High School.
Sue was a fun, adventurous and kind person who enjoyed dancing, singing and acting, was full of laughter and rarely at a loss for words. She was a dedicated mother to her three boys, and, with her family, helped to found Genesee Star Soccer Club. She will be deeply missed by the many people and charities she volunteered with over the years.
Sue is survived by her two sons, Rick (Margaret) in Orlando and Greg in Truckee/San Francisco, and her grandson, Erik, in Gainesville, FL. She has extended family throughout the US. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick W Hartker Jr (1998) and her son, Matthew B Hartker (2011).
A graveside service for Sue will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3415 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc, MI. Arrangements are being handled by Hill Funeral Home 810-694-4141. In memoriam, donations to Wounded Warrior Project and Give A Day Foundation are welcome.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.hillfh.com for the Hartker family.
