Obituary: Dylan Craig Stelck

April 11, 1991 – July 11, 2022

On July 11, 2022, it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of a bright soul in this world. A soul that has touched so many lives. Dylan was born in Ventura, CA, April 11, 1991. He rocked this world when he came into it as there was an earthquake about 30 minutes away that day. He continued to rock this world by being a self-taught man. He taught himself to play guitar, bass, drums, motorcycling, create skateboarding and snowboarding videos, websites, and flash creations all before the age of 20. He loved skateboarding, snowboarding, motorcycling, surfing, and traveling. He was an athlete. If Dylan wanted to learn something, he found resources to teach him and he always took it 150%. This is a man who had the greatest heart and was always willing to help. If you were his friend, you were his family. He always wanted to share what he learned and knew.

He could be the biggest advocate and motivator when he was teaching. He had an entrepreneurial spirit. He created his own business complete with website, Instagram and remodel design with StelckBuilt having attained his contractor’s license at 28. He put his heart into it with excellent communication with his clients. His creations were of perfection as witnessed by stellar letters of recommendation on his website, StelckBuilt.com. He also had plans for many other businesses. He wanted a skate deck company so kids could get affordable decks, he wanted to record an album, even having his playlist already created. These were just a couple of the many ideas he had.

He is survived by his dad and mom, Eric and Rhonda Stelck, his best friend and brother, and sister-in-law, Ian Stelck and Shayna Vosburgh, and his beloved sister, Shalyn Stelck. Also by his grandparents Jynx Schoaf, Craig and Margaret (Barnett) Stelck, his uncles Brian (Shinobu) Buckley, Matt (Jody) Stelck, Ryan Stelck, and and niece, Summer Stelck, and nephew, Stryder Stelck, along with cousins and countless friends that are too numerous to list.

Dylan’s greatest love was skateboarding and anyone who saw him skate was in awe. For this reason, we will be hosting a celebration of life at Truckee Skate Park Saturday, July 30 from 2-6 pm. Please bring your favorite memory to share before feasting on tacos and sending him off with an epic skate session. When the new skate park is built, the family would like to donate a picnic bench with his name inscribed and a tree for shade, so he may continually watch his favorite pastime. Please think of this in lieu of flowers as Dylan deserves to have his soul remembered.

Dylan achieved more in his 31 years of life than many will do in a lifetime and he wasn’t done. For this we thank God for loaning him to us for this precious amount of time giving us inspiration to imagine and achieve all our dreams.

Please send condolences to PO Box 263, Verdi, NV, 89439. Please support Dylan’s GoFundMe page @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/dylan-craig-stelck-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1