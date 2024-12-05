Obituary: Edward Candler

Edward Candler

June 8, 1932 – October 1, 2024

In loving memory of our Dad, Ed, Papa, Papa2 or as his friends called him, Eddie, has passed away at the age of 92, in the peace and comfort of his home in Northwest Reno, NV on October 1st, 2024. This is a little story about the dash (-) between his dates.

Ed was born to Ida and Julius Candler in Boston, MA on June 8th, 1932. In 1944, his parents moved their 7 children across the country, where they settled in Los Angeles, CA.

Shortly after landing in Los Angeles, Ed met his best friend and loving companion for life, May Jackson. In 1950, only 17 years old at the time, Ed and May ran off to get married. That same year, they became parents to their first daughter Terry Candler/Lindroth. In 1952, their son Bob Candler was born and in 1958 Julie Candler/Pratt arrived.

Ed was a self-made man who worked hard from a young age and was determined to etch into any opportunities that came his way, and carve out a beautiful life, a slice of the American Dream, for his family. His ventures included, owning and operating a T.V. repair business, earning his degree and working as unionized electrician and finally, working as, and owning, his own construction company. He had an intuitive sense that all his time, energy, risk and hard work would be rewarded one day, and boy was he right! He was able to provide his family with a beautiful and adventurous lifestyle of skiing, camping, waterskiing and traveling in their motor home.

In 1978, Ed and May made a move from the big city to a small mountain town, to follow their kids to Truckee, CA. Ed became a realtor selling lots in Tahoe Donner and eventually became the owner, realtor and broker of First Reality, which he operated out of the oldest and historic building of Gray’s Cabin in Downtown Truckee, which was made of logs hewn into shape with an axe, seemingly a metaphor for the grit, determination, authenticity, hope and vision that was inherent in Ed.

Ed was very involved in the Town of Truckee, was very generous with his time and made lots of dear friends over the years. Ed volunteered his time to the Downtown Merchants Association and was President for many years. You could find him on a ladder during the holidays, hanging Christmas trees decorated by the local school kids, helping to deliver food and gifts to families in the community, playing a fun-loving part in the Truckee Follies or marching youthfully every year in the 4th of July parade dressed in Sorels, a Hawaiian shirt and skis over the shoulder until he was 85 years old. He traveled domestically and internationally with the Knights of the Vine and was an avid tennis player, skier, golfer and family man, attending nearly all his local grandchildren’s sporting events, dance routines, plays and activities.

Our Dad and Papa lived life to the fullest, was married for 70 years, had no regrets and was an incredible example for his family, that a FULL life and a life worth living, is made up of the simple things; family, community, passion and hard work. He was our rock and knew how to meet each of our life’s moments with love. He was a giant in our eyes. He was just the best!

Today and every day, from here on out, you can find him on the dance floor amongst the sunset and stars with his wife May, siblings and friends who have passed. He will forever be missed, loved and cherished by Terry, Bob, Julie & son in law Tom, 8 grandkids, 9 great-grandkids, 1 great-great grandson, and friends made throughout the years.

We will carry the fondest of memories in our hearts and will do our best to live life to the fullest, that OUR dash (-) between OUR dates tells a beautiful story, that we have a positive ripple effect in our communities and that we really wring out every last drop that life has to offer.