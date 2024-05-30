Obituary: Edwin J. Geiger

Edwin J. Geiger

Provided Photo

February 1, 1941 – May 13, 2024

Edwin Justus Geiger, age 83 of Rockledge, Florida and Northstar, California, passed away on May 13, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 1, 1941.

Ed was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend of many. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Conlon Geiger, his child, Emily Geiger Salmon and his grandchildren, Luke Thomas Salmon and Isabelle Sierra Salmon.

Ed graduated from Maine Township High School in Park Ridge, Illinois and first attended Cornell University. He transferred to the University of Miami where he studied Aviation Administration and graduated in 1964. He joined the USAF and trained as a pilot. He flew C-141’s as first officer and then as captain to Viet Nam.

Ed truly adored flying and was a top-notch pilot. After the Air Force he became a co-pilot and then Captain for National Airlines in Florida. National was bought by Pan Am where he became a 747 Captain, flying around the world. When Pan Am went bankrupt, his division was bought by Delta Airlines. The last ten years of his career Ed flew as a Delta Captain.

Ed also loved America’s trains and was an excellent train historian. He was a life member of the Truckee Railroad Society and loved working with that institution.

Ed loved to snow ski, hike, exercise and ride bicycles. He truly believed in and did lots of physical activity all his life. He loved traveling with his wife and family. His favorite indoor activity was doing puzzles. Ed had a great sense of humor and loved making folks laugh.

Although Ed and his wife Carol are Episcopalians, they are currently members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Tahoe City. Ed helped run many religious weekends all over the United States during his adulthood that he truly enjoyed. He really loved Christ the King church and its congregation deeply. He is also a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church, Cocoa, Florida.

Ed was a true American patriot, totally dedicated to his country, family and the Lord. There will be a celebration of his life service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3125 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, California 96145, on June 15th at 3 pm.