Obituary: Ellen-Marie Roland

Ellen-Marie Roland

Provided Photo

– June 13, 2023

Longtime Truckee resident, Ellen-Marie Roland, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2023. Born to Ashild and Svein Laxaa, she spent her childhood on her family farm in Northern Norway.

At the age of 23, Ellen-Marie travelled to California to join her brother, Olav, at the 1960 Winter Olympiad in Squaw Valley. She fell in love with the natural beauty found in the landscapes of the Tahoe Basin and eventually made Truckee her permanent home.

Ellen-Marie maintained a career in the resort clothing industry, which in turn led to the opening of her own boutique at Northstar in the 80’s. Ellen-Marie loved the Tahoe life as she enjoyed music, dancing, skiing and walks along the Truckee River and Tompkins Trail.

Ellen-Marie is survived by her brother Olav, sister Marit, and her three children Michael, Heidi and Kelly.