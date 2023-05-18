Obituary: Eric Stelck

September 16, 1968 – February 16, 2023

It is with very heavy hearts that the Stelck family shares the passing of Eric Stelck, 54, on February 16, 2023. Eric was a fun-loving boisterous soul who loved to make people laugh. He had the ability to make long-lasting friends easily as he always said, “I’m local wherever I go.” He loved to surf, snowboard, skateboard, play guitar and drums and hang out with his family and friends. He was learning fly fishing and enjoying immersing in the water, trees, and nature, where his heart called. Eric’s latest greatest hobby was building up his Jeep and taking it out into the desert and mountains. Eric spent his life in the construction business where he started at 16, making his life-long career culminating with his own business as a General Contractor for 23 years. He built everything from tract homes, commercial buildings (including churches which he felt honored to do). Eric started his business with remodels, new construction, top of the line chicken coops, garden boxes and treehouses throughout Northern and Southern California, finalizing with finish and interior carpentry. He was creative, meticulous, and always proud of his work.

He loved to share his passions to travel with his family surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding trips. He was a trusted soul who was a much sought out confidant. He had such strength and spiritual beliefs and always tried to give a positive outlook to all who did. He follows his son, Dylan Stelck 7-11-23, into the arms of God. Eric is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rhonda Stelck of Verdi, NV; son and daughter-in-law, Ian Stelck and Shayna Vosburgh of Loyalton, CA; and daughter, Shalyn Stelck of Verdi, NV; two younger brothers Matt (and Jody) Stelck and Ryan Stelck; dad and step-mom, Craig Stelck and Margaret Barnett-Stelck, and half-sister, Sierra Barnett; along with many loved cousins, niece, nephew and countless friends, many of whom were family.

Eric loved being outside and active and we want to remember him with the sunshine of Spring and warmth glowing on our faces. A Celebration of life will be held and the River Oaks Clubhouse, 2010 Rivercrest Dr, Verdi, NV from 12 to 4pm. We plan to feast, share stories and photos and videos.

We opened a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/bee7b713 ) with the hopes to cover expenses and the Celebration of Life as this was such an unexpected and tragic loss. We will miss his smile and most definitely his laugh. Cards and condolences may be mailed to PO Box 263, Verdi, NV 89439. Please say a prayer and light a candle in his honor. He will be greatly missed. He was loved so much by so many.