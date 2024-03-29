Obituary: Ernest “Ernie” M. Brassard

03/14/2024

Ernest “Ernie” M. Brassard, age 77 passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Born on June 26, 1946, in Leominster, Massachusetts, to the late Ernest O. Brassard and Corinne C. Brassard.

Ernie honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970 as a Combat Photographer & Motion Picture Camera Man, capturing history through his lens while in Vietnam.

After his military service, Ernie pursued a career as a Freelance Underwater & Cinema Photographer from 1970 to 1994. Even in retirement, Ernie remained active in the artistic community, with his work featured around Lake Tahoe, Palisades Tahoe and Truckee, California. His entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly as he founded and managed Ta-Hoe Nalu, the nation’s oldest stand-up paddleboard race, from 2007 until 2023.

Ernie was a devoted husband to his loving wife of 52 years, Deborah Lynn (Lathrum) Brassard. Their union deeply rooted in love as symbolized by the inscription in his wedding ring “you are the beauty in my world”. Together they lived a life of adventure, filled with camping, backpacking, travel and entertaining family and friends.

He is lovingly remembered by his sisters Doreen Barbaro, Joyce Bilodeau (Henry), and Suzanne Smith (Lorenzo), his brother Stephen Brassard, his sister-in-law,Madalana Gowdy, Will Thomas, who he cherished as a son, and many loving nephews, especially Rich Gowdy and nieces. Ernie’s love for his family was evident in the close bonds he shared with each of them.

An avid outdoorsman, Ernie continued to pursue his passions for biking, paddle boarding, and skiing well into his 77th year. His part-time work at Palisades Tahoe was an affirmation to his love for skiing, as it allowed him to enjoy the slopes often. Among his many adventures, paddling the Amazon River stood out as a testament to his adventurous spirit.

Ernie’s life was marked by his infectious enthusiasm, his dedication to his passions, and his unwavering commitment to his loved ones. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the many lives he touched through his work and community involvement.

Ernie’s legacy will live on, not only in the beauty he captured through his lens but also in the hearts of those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will take place late June and will be announced in the coming weeks.