Obituary: Eugene (Geno) Duggan

Eugene (Geno) Duggan

Provided Photo

July 2, 1948 – March 29, 2025

From East Longmeadow, Massachusetts to Denver, Colorado to North Lake Tahoe, California –- Gene Duggan worked his way across the country to find not only his dream job as head chef at two legendary Tahoe restaurants but also the year ’round beauty and outdoor adventures that would become the backdrop to his life.

Born in East Longmeadow, Gene graduated from Holyoke Community College with a degree in Restaurant Management. He learned about food quantity, if not quality, from his experience as a chef in the U.S. Army Reserve. Arriving in Tahoe in 1975 to help set up a Victoria’s Station restaurant in Tahoe City, he immediately fell in love with the spectacular beauty of the area.

From Jean DuFau, the renowned chef from Burgundy, France, who owned Le Petit Pier in Tahoe Vista, Geno learned the culinary ropes, quickly working his way up from dishwasher to pantry to sous chef at Le Petit Pier. In July 1977, he opened Captain Jon’s and worked there for 16 years before returning to Le Petit Pier after DuFau’s death. In his 30 years in the restaurant business and in his visits to famous restaurants wherever he traveled, Geno never stopped learning, experimenting, and delighting in the creative people and opportunities of the culinary world.

A natural athlete from the time he was young, playing hockey, golf and other sports in high school, Geno became a trailblazer – literally – on Tahoe bike and cross-country ski trails, as well as in the kitchen. His love of the outdoors led him to enjoy all the serenity, challenges and beauty that Tahoe had to offer.

Meeting Theresa (Tee) May in 1977 was another life-changing event. Tee, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, arrived from the Bay Area to be the breakfast and lunch chef on the deck outside Captain Jon’s where Geno was the dinner chef. “We fell in love sometime between those meals,” he said. Together, for 48 years, they supported and loved one another in kitchens, on hiking and bike trails, and in contributing to the Lake Tahoe community. Tee was with Geno when he died peacefully in Auburn, California.

Gene is predeceased by his parents, Charles James and Winifred Elizabeth (Doty) Duggan, his brothers Edward and John Duggan and his sister Judy Duggan. Geno is lovingly remembered by his brother Charles James Duggan, his sister, Jane Duggan Roulier and his nieces and nephews who knew him as the “cool uncle from California” who helped his brothers at local restaurants and worked the grill at family reunions. Tee May’s siblings, nieces and nephews also loved and appreciated Geno for his quiet humor, welcoming spirit, and amazing culinary experiences. Geno will also be well-remembered by his former kitchen crews, colleagues and many friends.

On June 29, 2025, family and friends will gather at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area to share stories, memories, and tall-but true-tales of Geno’s life.

In honor of Geno, donations may be made to the Tahoe Fund in support for the Tahoe East Shore Trail @ tahoefund.org. Geno called it “world class” and enjoyed riding it as often as he could.