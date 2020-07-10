Obituary for Samuel Homer Tucker “Tuck”

September 3rd 1995 – June 13th 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Sam passed away on

June 13th due to injuries from a dirt biking accident. Sam was enjoying

a day of riding with his friends near his home in Alpine,Wyoming when

the accident occurred. He was 24 years old and was born and raised in

Truckee, CA. After graduating from High School in 2014, he was drawn to

the beautiful mountains of Wyoming where he lived for the past six years.

Sam was a skilled carpenter and was nearly finished building himself a

new home.He embraced life,was a hard worker,and had a fearless spirit.

From an early age, Sam had an appreciation for living in the mountains

and was especially passionate about skiing,snowmobiling,and dirt biking.

Sam had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor, and loved to share

stories with others. He was committed to his family and friendships and was gifted with kindness. Those who knew Sam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Our beloved Sam, we love you and you will be greatly missed. We will cherish all the wonderful adventures and memories and trust you are now at home with the Lord.

Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents Homer Bruggeman, and Delos and Francis Tucker.

Sam is survived by his parents, Lori and Dana, his sister Lynde,

half-sisters Ali and Karlee, his grandmother Gretchen Bruggeman,

as well as many other family members and friends, including his

beloved dog, Kalli.

For those who wish,In lieu of flowers,Sam’s familywould appreciate

donations to the High Fives Foundation and Tahoe Forest Church

Youth Ministry in memory of Sam Tucker.

There will be an outside memorial for Sam starting at 11 am on

Saturday, July 11th with a reception to follow at his childhood

home, 11021 Royal Crest Truckee California. Please follow

current COVID precautions.