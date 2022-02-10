Obituary: Frank Rossbach

Frank Rossbach

– January 16, 2022

Frank’s wonderful smile, good natured manner and generous Spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Frank embraced life as an artist – born into a family of glassblowers with a 400 year history.

He was born in Duisburg, Germany and immigrated to the USA with his parents and sister when he was 4 years old.

His youth was spent in the Bay Area, where he attended San Carlos High School and learned the art of glassblowing from his father, Gerhard Rossbach. The entire family was artistic, with his mother Inge not only glassblowing, but also painting on the glass ornaments for the Christmas Tree. After High School Frank spent time in East Germany as an apprentice to master glassblowers in the town of Lauscha where the art was famous.

Frank loved music, and studied classical piano as a young boy. He loved playing drums, and was drumming on pots and pans with a wooden spoon when he was just 3 years old!

His interest in Art and Music continued throughout his life, leading him to opening glassblowing galleries in Incline Village and Truckee.

Truckee was Frank’s home for over 30 years and he had many, many friends who were like family to him. His latest vision was to form an artist cooperative on West River Street where art and music could flourish.

Frank is survived by his sister Ilona Robinson and brother in law Bob Robinson, who were also glassblowers, with Bob having learned the art from Frank.

Much of Frank’s artwork will be for sale for the last time on February 15th and 16th and February 22nd and 23rd at his shop located at 10150 West River Street in Truckee. The shop will be open from noon until 5 PM both days. For more information please email Frank’s sister Ilona at iloro@pacbell.net

A Celebration of Life will be held in June when the weather is warmer, at a local park. The Celebration will be announced in the newspaper.

Frank will be missed greatly by all who knew him.