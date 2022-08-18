Obituary: Fredrick Roscher

Fredrick Roscher

Provided Photo

– August 5, 2022

Fredrick Howard Roscher of Traverse City, Michigan, loved life for 88 years before passing away peacefully due to kidney and heart failure on August 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center.

Fred was born on February 10, 1934, in Manor, PA, to the late Ignatz and Elizabeth (Zeckar) Roscher, both Slovenian immigrants. The second youngest of ten children, he grew up with humble beginnings. At the age of two, his father passed, leaving his mother and siblings to bond and care for one another, instilling the importance of family, which he forever treasured.

In high school, Fred enjoyed playing basketball, and worked at the family owned and operated, Roscher’s Coffee Shoppe in Jeannette, PA. During this time, he fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Steiner. Upon graduation from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956, Fred immediately enlisted to honorably serve our country as a member of the United States Army. While home on leave, and a seven-year courtship, Carolyn insisted they marry. They wed in Jeannette, PA, on March 23, 1957, and later became affectionately known as “The Bickersons.”

After returning from Germany, where Fred was stationed, he began his career working in the financial services division for the Chevrolet Corporation. The couple settled in Baltimore, MD, enjoying blue crab feasts, and welcoming the arrival of their son, Jon, and a few years later, their daughter, Kelly. Carolyn and Fred called many places home. Company promotions took the family to Bay Village, OH, and then to Troy, MI. In 1987, after 30 years with General Motors, Fred retired; and he and Carolyn moved to Pinehurst, NC. A few years later they moved to Tellico Village, TN, and finally settled in Traverse City, MI, to be closer to family. Regardless of where Fred lived, he had a knack for making new friends and keeping in touch with old ones.

Family was important to Fred; he never missed an opportunity to travel back to the Pittsburgh area to celebrate holidays, weddings, clam bakes, and pig roasts. He faithfully called his daughter when his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, were playing, and routinely called his son, chef and owner of Za’s Lakefront in Tahoe City, to discuss his menu choices.

Throughout his life, Fred enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball, and attending all sorts of sporting events. He enjoyed a good game of cards, especially poker. He also knew his way around the kitchen, earning the accolades for his main entrees, and the title, “King of the Potluck” from his fellow Bay Ridge residents. In 2018, Fred had the privilege to visit the Washington, D.C. war memorials with the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. This experience was definitely a proud moment and a highlight for him.

Fred was a fun-loving guy who was fondly known as a “stinker” and “quite the character.” He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his kind heart, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and lastly, his “Christmas calls” in lieu of cards so he could personally catch up with friends and family.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, in 2015; his parents and all of his siblings: Ignatius (Maggie) Roscher, Marie (Thomas) Worthy, Henry (Dorothy) Roscher, Dorothy Miller, Bertha (Robert) Rowe, John Roscher, Joseph Roscher, William (Joanne) Roscher, and Norman Roscher; and niece Janet Miller.

Fred is survived by his son Jonny Roscher of Tahoe City, CA; daughter Kelly Roscher (Glenway Rauth) of Traverse City, MI; sisters-in-law: Sue Roscher of Apollo, PA; Janice Roscher of Jeannette, PA; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Fred’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a small family memorial is being planned for a later date at Twin Valley Memorial Park & Mausoleum, in Delmont, PA. If you would like to celebrate Fred’s life, Jonny and Kelly suggest that you listen to the song, “Dance in the Graveyards,” by Delta Rea, and think about Fred- raise a glass, tell a story, laugh and enjoy life!

Many thanks to his Bay Ridge family, Thirlby Clinic and Dr. Ethan VanTil, and the staff at Medilodge of GTC, and Munson Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial contributions in Fred’s honor may be directed to the Traverse City Boys and Girls Club or to J&S Hamburg’s Feed the Children campaign.

Please visit http://www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your memories with the family.