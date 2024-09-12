Obituary: Gabriel Gauthier
July 21, 1981 – August 31, 2024
We tragically lost Gabriel Gauthier on August 31, 2024. Gabe was born on July 21,1981 in Truckee. He graduated from Truckee High in 1999 and attended San Francisco State University. Gabe worked construction building several homes in Truckee with his father Marc Gauthier and in San Francisco, and most recently in Las Vegas. He was skilled in all aspect of the trades and valued by all his coworkers. He is survived by 4 beautiful children, Gabriel Denmarc 18, Gage Anthony 12, Adelle Hope 5, Scarlet Angelica 11 months. Surviving also are his brother Marc Andre, his mother Kathleen, his father Marc and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
We cherish Gabe’s whole life but the last 17 months of his sobriety are especially treasured. Gabe believed that community and family where the best defense against addiction and would want honesty about his passing. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, September 21 from 1:00-4:00 at the Community Arts Center 10046 Church Street, Truckee, CA. We would love to have you join us. Gabe loved so many and knew he was loved.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.