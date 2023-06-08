Obituary: Gabriel Rozelle Jackson

– May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6th, the beautiful soul of Gabe Jackson left this earthly realm into God’s loving embrace.

Gabriel Rozelle Jackson lived in Truckee for 19 years, arriving as an infant to the arms of his adoptive parents, Colleen Akiko and Tom Jackson.

Gabe loved to fish, camp, snorkel, snowboard, explore, play hockey and spend time with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes, especially on his dad. He loved animals and volunteered to play with the cats and dogs at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. He was precocious, outgoing and connected enthusiastically with people wherever he went. His circle of friends reached far and wide.

Gabe was equally at home in Maui and Truckee, having deep connections in both places. He grew to out-fish his dad time after time and would be the first to tell you that, and that was just fine with dad. He was an artist on the river with a fly rod in his hand and the sun on his shoulders. More than that, he was beautiful.

A brilliant and vibrant shooting star, Gabe lovingly touched others at their very core. His heart pounded for justice and he embraced the journey of the underdog and less fortunate. His path had many struggles, but he stood tall and walked in pure love and determination. Even on his hardest days, he would come back to his genuine self—witty, charming, bright, and full of love.

Like far too many youth who have experienced preverbal trauma, Gabe suffered from emotional challenges that he never fully understood. This profoundly impacted him. His loving parents, neighbors, family and friends worked tirelessly to help him see himself as so many did —a bright and special light, created in the image of God.

A celebration of Gabe’s far-reaching life will be held Saturday, June 17 at 4 PM at Tahoe Forest Church, off of Hirschdale Road. All are welcome to come share joy and tears…even as our collective hearts are broken.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Gateway Mountain Center (sierraexperience.org/donate / (530) 426-2110), a local non-profit specializing in helping teens to find their true selves. Gateway has supported Gabe and his parents for a decade.