Obituary: Garee Lynn Stewart

August 25, 1949 – September 6, 2024

Garee was born in Grass Valley, lived in Nevada City, California and moved to Truckee with her parents when she was in 3rd grade. Garee died of complications from dementia at the Tahoe Forest Extended Care Center in Truckee on Friday September 6. We have lost this wonderful Truckee girl who touched so many lives. She is finally at peace.

Garee lived with her parents in an apartment in downtown Truckee, then on High Street. She attended Truckee Elementary, Jr. High and graduated from Truckee High School, class of 1967. She was the cute blonde cheerleader and drama class student with excellent grades and an outgoing personality that her classmates loved! One of her early teachers called her “a little rocket ship, bursting with energy.” Garee was a “Sierra Songster” cheerleader when she attended Sierra College in Rocklin CA. She also handed out programs at the ’60 Winter Olympics and worked as a Snow Hostess, handing out coffee and hot chocolate to patrons at Squaw Valley.

Garee worked as a Clerk at Safeway in Truckee for over 30 years. We were frequently greeted with her smiling face and hugs in the store aisles in the early morning hours! After her retirement from Safeway, she worked at the Hospice Gift and Thrift Store in Truckee for several years, continuing with her desire to help others.

Garee lived in the Gateway subdivision and was well known for her fun Halloween parties and elaborately decorated home with visits from hundreds of Trick or Treaters from Truckee! She was a passionate Giants and 49ers sports fan, played Fantasy Football and hosted many fun parties watching games at her Truckee home. Garee enjoyed diving for abalone, fishing, camping, houseboating, gardening, dancing and traveled to many beautiful places in the USA, Baja Mexico and overseas to Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and the Cook Islands. She had a passion for cooking and shared many of her delicious dishes and desserts at potlucks and dinners with friends.

Garee met her second husband Bill Brownlee in 2015 at a Truckee AA Dawn Patrol meeting and they became more acquainted at meetings including the Truckee Fellowship. Garee had proudly achieved sobriety in Truckee in 2012, and Bill in Vermont in1986. They developed many wonderful friendships at meetings together. They both supported many others successfully achieve their sobriety.

Garee and Bill enjoyed music and dancing. Their first date was a Leon Russell concert in April of 2015. They soon fell in love and were married at the lookout over Donner Lake, May 2, 2017. Garee and Bill enjoyed traveling together towing their R-pod Trailer with their dogs across the country, playing music and visiting many wonderful State and National Parks along the way. Their love of nature and the Great Out Doors was mutual and grew with their relationship. They were also regular visitors of Bluesday Tuesday at Palisades, usually the first ones on the dance floor, front and center!!

Garee had a zest for life, loved people and animals, especially dogs. She touched so many lives of people in Truckee, a cherished friend. We all will miss her contagious smile, her humor, laughter, friendship and especially her big hugs, they were the best!

Garee is survived by her husband of 7 years, Bill Brownlee and their beloved dogs Sparky and Sadie.

A celebration of life will be held in June of 2025, date to be determined. Her ashes will be laid to rest beside her parents Frank and Olga Stewart at the Truckee Cemetery.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Garee Lynn and her love for animals, you may donate to the Humane Society of Truckee.