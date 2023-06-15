Obituary: Gary Gerard Gilberg
October 9, 1954 – March 24, 2023
Gary Gilberg, friend to all, suddenly left us March 24, 2023. Born in Santa Barbara, he attended U.C. San Diego and Berkeley. After procuring a construction contractor’s license at age twenty-four, he had a career remodeling and building custom homes in Santa Cruz and the Tahoe/Reno region. He met his wife Karyn, his neighbor, during one of his construction projects and they were together for over 43 years. His career led him into construction supervision while continuing to build and sell personal homes. Gary wrote and published a book, built fine furniture, did public speaking, became a life coach, and volunteered at Sierra Community House. Gary and Karyn shared a love for running, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, tent camping, extensive traveling covering 6 continents, and connecting and building a community of family and friends. He is survived by his wife Karyn Freested, sister Diane Provencio, sister Marion Shalvis, nephew David Shalvis, and nieces Michelle Svihovec, Danielle Svihovec, and Kelly Hays, cousin Corey Leibow and 7 great nieces and nephews.
