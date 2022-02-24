Obituary: Gary Jerome
February 26, 1942 – February 2, 2022
Gary Jerome, was born in San Diego, CA on 2/26/42 during a black-out. He left this world unexpectedly on 2/2/22. Although he had struggled with many health-related bouts in the past, he was currently enjoying life at Atria and doing quite well. His passing, related to issues with diabetes, was quick and painless. His sons, Patrick and Kevin, were at his side at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Gary attended Brown Military Academy in San Diego, entering Fresno State College at the age of 16 where he studied animal husbandry. Upon graduation in 1962, he entered the US Army where he was a Medical Technician, finishing up the remainder of his military obligation in the Army National Guard.
Gary moved to Tahoe City in 1966 where he helped open WFB, as its first loan officer. He later joined Long and Corkery Ins. Brokerage as an Insurance Agent. He was a Rotarian and Volunteer Fireman.
When Gary moved to Reno, he followed a new path working for Home Team as a Home Inspector.
Gary is survived by his sons, Patrick Jerome and Kevin Jerome, his brother John Jerome, Grandsons Jake Jerome and Kayne Jerome as well as various cousins, nieces and nephews.
His humor and wit will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be time for Reminisces, Story Telling and Hugs on Gary’s 80th Birthday, 2/26/22, 2:30 pm at Helga’s house, 1100 Bridlewood Path in Reno. All who enjoyed Gary’s company are welcome. Any questions, please call Helga at 775-232-6946, Patrick at 775-250-5854 or Kevin at 775-250-8667
