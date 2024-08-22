Obituary: Gary Vandewiele

Gary Vandewiele

Provided Photo

March 19, 1953 – July 26, 2024

Gary Joseph Vandewiele, a longtime resident of North Lake Tahoe, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2024, at the age of 71, after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Mountain View, California, Gary lived a life full of service, dedication, and love.

Gary was an Eagle Scout, a testament to his early commitment to leadership and service. He attended the University of San Francisco, earning a degree in Liberal Arts. His passion for helping others led him to join the Peace Corps, where he contributed to communities in need.

After settling in North Lake Tahoe in the 1970s, Gary worked as a foreman for a framing company, helping to build many of the homes in the area. He later founded his business Alpha Home Inspection, where he spent over three decades ensuring the quality and safety of homes throughout the region.

Gary was known for his carefree spirit and as the life of the party, bringing joy to everyone who knew him. An avid outdoorsman, he found peace and joy in skiing the slopes, casting a line while fly fishing, boating on the lake, and camping under the stars. He also had a deep love for dogs, who were always by his side, and he never shied away from a healthy political debate, relishing in the exchange of ideas.

In his later years, Gary discovered new passions in gardening and cooking, pursuits that brought him joy and satisfaction. He also loved to read, especially Sci-Fi, and many times up to 2 books weekly. He was also known for his wit and wisdom, often saying, “Can’t complain, nobody would listen,” “I’ve forgotten more than you’ll ever know,” and “We’re all just bozos on this bus.” In the last two years of his life, Gary became sober, an achievement of which he was immensely proud. He became involved with AA during this time. He was committed to providing service to his home group, and often expressed gratitude for the friendships and support he received there. His commitment to this change reflected his strength and determination, adding another chapter of resilience to his life story.

His memory will live on in the hearts of his two children, Devon and Daniel, two stepdaughters Shelby and Morgen, his Irish setter poodle LT, and his loving partner, Deidre. In honor of Gary’s life, the family asks that you take a moment to spend time on the lake, reflecting on the beauty he cherished. Please join us on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 at 11am on the lake at the Tahoe Recreation Area at 7010 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, Ca. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Gary’s love for dogs, please donate to the Nevada Humane Society.