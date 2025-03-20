Obituary: Gene O’Hara (Otto) Miller

Gene O’Hara (Otto) Miller

November 25, 1932 – March 10, 2025

Gene O’Hara (Otto) Miller, born on November 25, 1932, raised in Fresno, California, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, in Reno, Nevada. He lived a full and exciting life, leaving behind a legacy of adventure and love.

Genes passion for skiing was a defining feature of his life. He and his beloved wife, Joyce, whom he married 66 years ago, first met while skiing at Sun Valley in Ketchum, Idaho. Their shared love for the slopes took them on ski trips across Europe, where Gene raced on the FIS Circuit, even competing behind the Iron Curtain.

A proud veteran, Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, an experience that shaped his character and instilled in him a deep sense of duty and commitment.

After completing his education, Gene embarked on a successful career in the office copy machine business. He and Joyce founded California Copy, Inc. which grew into a thriving company with three offices in the San Joaquin Valley, employing over a hundred people.

Gene is survived by his wife Joyce, three daughters, Lisa, Kris, (Matt), and Karen; his grandchildren Kevin, Sarah, Sheila and Katrin; and four great-grandchildren. He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also his warmth, kindness and zest for life.

A memorial service will be held in his honor, details of which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your charity of choice in Genes’ memory.