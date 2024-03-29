Obituary: George P. Fernandes

02/20/2024

George P. Fernandes passed away on February 20, 2024 at the age of 77 years-old surrounded by his family. He lived a beautiful life full of love, kindness and adventure. George moved to North Lake Tahoe in 1980 and was part of the Tahoe community for over 44 years. Moving from Southern California with his young family, he started GPF Construction building custom homes throughout North Lake Tahoe. He truly enjoyed the mountains from skiing to mountain bike riding to hiking and helped create this connection to nature with his children.

Born in 1946 in San Diego, his parents immigrated from Portugal. While his father sailed around the world as a commercial fishing captain, George found his love for the ocean at a young age through surfing. He surfed all throughout California and later would spend time in Costa Rica annually.

He loved his family and friends dearly and his gentle and fun spirit will be greatly missed. George leaves behind his children, Jennifer and Sean (Nicole) Fernandes; former wife and friend Susan Fernandes; and his beloved dog, Sally. He is predeceased by his son, Ceth Fernandes and brothers, Frank and Adrian Fernandes.

In George’s final days, he asked to send love and peace to all he knew and the world.

A local celebration of his life will be held this summer with more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please honor George by sharing his love for Tahoe…take that powder run, see the wildflowers bloom in the meadows, enjoy the summer local concerts on the lake or watch the aspens turn vibrant colors in the fall.