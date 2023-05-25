Obituary: Gerald “Gerry” Lambert
January 11, 1937 – May 14, 2023
Gerald was born to his parents, Reuben Lambert and Anna Ruth Crowder Lambert in Stanford, Texas. He was raised in Idalou, Texas where he married his sweetheart, Nancy Ella Hughes in 1956. He then graduated from Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Physics Major.
Gerald, Nancy and daughter, Terri moved to Sunnyvale, CA in 1962 where he worked in the Aerospace field at Lockheed. His son, Derek was born soon after.
In 1974 he moved his family to the west shore of Lake Tahoe where he sold Real Estate and managed rental properties as the broker of Lakeside Realty until he retired. He enjoyed his profession, hiking, boating, and skiing with friends and family, along with practicing his faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Gerald died peacefully in his sleep at home in Kings Beach with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Taffy Lambert and son, Derek Lambert.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sister, Jeanell Wendeborn, daughter, Terri Lambert, SIL Reese Sutfin, grandsons, Jason and Nina Tash, Skye Lambert, and great granddaughters, Amélie Tash, Kaylie Tash, Alice Lambert and Leila Gunja.
Gerald was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. His eyes would light up with his kind smile and sense of humor to the very end.
