Obituary: Glory A. Beall

Glory A. Beall

Provided Photo

October 17, 1946 – January 7, 2025

Glory A. Beall 1946 -2025

Glory A. Beall died suddenly on January 7th at the age of 78. Glory was born in Ukiah, CA on October 17th 1946, to Ross and Gloria Beall. The family moved to San Francisco and later to Sacramento. Glory graduated from C.K. McClatchy HS and attended Sierra College where she was on the ski team. Glory was a snow and water skier, speed boat racer, fisherwoman, sailor, and event organizer who achieved great success with whatever she was involved with.

Glory had a life-long love for Lake Tahoe and was a ski instructor for both Squaw Valley and then Homewood Resort. At an early age she entered and won many water ski tournaments.

Glory lived in Tahoe for many years before becoming the Promotions Director for the Arden Fair Shopping Center. Subsequently, Glory returned to Tahoe and became heavily involved with boating on the lake and the Tahoe Yacht Club (TYC). Racing at high speeds in endurance races, Glory eventually turned her attention to classic wooden boats and became the first woman commodore of the TYC in 1984. She also was a big contributor within the Lake Tahoe chapter of the Antique Classic Boat Society.

Glory and her father, Ross Beall organized the first wooden boat show at Chambers Landing in 1972 and Glory was the leading organizer of the annual Concours d’Elegance that has continued for over fifty years. Glory also organized the “Over the Bottom Race” for power boats. That event also continues to this day.

In retirement, Glory lived in NewCastle and Camp Fair West where she raised llamas and alpacas with her long-time friend Marilyn Miller.

Glory is survived by her sisters, Carol Beall Nielsen, Nancy Beall, and Suzanne Beall as well as nieces- Lea Ann Nielsen Vawter (Aaron Vawter), great nephew Bode Vawter and Brooke Nielsen.

A Celebration of Life for Glory will be held in June at “Trails End Cemetery” in Tahoe City, CA with a date to be announced.