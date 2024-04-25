Obituary: Gwendolyn Licklider
February 21, 1940 – February 10, 2024
On the morning of February 10, 2024, Gwendolyn Isabel Licklider (Gwen), sadly passed away from natural causes at the age of 83. In her final days, Gwen was cared for in the home of her brother, Gordon in Benicia, California.
Gwen was preceded in death by her mother, Louella, lovingly known as Grandma Lou. She is survived by her brother, Gordon; her niece, Trisha and three nephews: Eric, Michael, and Kevin, and great niece and nephews: Tiffany, Mason, and Brody.
As a graduate from the University of Berkeley, Gwen held many jobs that matched her sociable personality and easy-going nature. She designed the layout of food for various domestic themed magazines. She was a flight attendant, real estate agent and the best ski instructor at Homewood ski resort located in Lake Tahoe, where she lived most of her life.
Fun, athletic and loved parties, Gwen attended spinning classes and stayed active until she could not. Her bright smile and pleasant demeanor were the life of a party. Her presence will be missed by her family and the community in Lake Tahoe.
A celebration of life was held at CB’s Bistro, in Carnelian Bay.
