Obituary: Hal Fandl

Hal Fandl

Provided Photo

October 5, 1934 – November 17, 2024

Harold (Hal) Louis Fandl (1934-2024)

Harold (Hal) Louis Fandl, 90, of Sparks, Nevada, and formerly a long-time resident of Tahoe City, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2024, with his wife, Gail Fandl, by his side.

Born in Santa Monica, CA, on October 5, 1934, Hal graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in chemical engineering. He spent nine years working as an engineer at Aerojet and Procter & Gamble before transitioning to a fulfilling second career as a math teacher. For 30 years, Hal taught in the communities of Tahoe City and Truckee, CA, where he became a beloved figure among his students.

Hal served in the Army in several capacities. He was in the Active Reserve (USAR) from February 1958 to August 1958. He then served on Active Duty in the U.S. Army with the rank of Private (E-2) from August 1958 to February 1959. Afterward, he was placed back on Standby Reserve from February 1959 to August 1959, and then continued his Standby Reserve commitment from August 1959 to February 1966.

Hal was preceded in death by his brother, Rudy Fandl. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gail Fandl, to whom he was married for 31 years.

A man of deep faith, Hal accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. However, it was as a young man, during a pivotal time in his life, that he truly came to understand the depth and significance of walking closely with Jesus. This newfound understanding transformed his faith into a vibrant, personal relationship with God, one that he nurtured and cherished throughout his life. Hal’s unwavering commitment to his spiritual journey was evident in every aspect of his life, as he sought to live out his faith with integrity, humility, and a deep love for others. Hal and Gail attended Calvary Chapel of Truckee, where Hal served as an elder for many years.

He sought to be a godly husband, exemplifying the love described in Ephesians 5, loving his wife as Christ loves the Church—sacrificially and perfectly. He and Gail met at Tahoe Faith Fellowship and were married three years later. Their 31-and-a-half-year marriage was a testament to their faith, love, and commitment to one another.

Hal was an active and adventurous individual who enjoyed gardening, woodworking, mountain biking, fishing, and skiing. He was well-known for his love of the outdoors and was often heard saying with a twinkle in his eye, “The deeper the powder, the better!”

Hal is now rejoicing in the presence of Jesus Christ, united with those who have gone before him. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Hal’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:30 AM at Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway Road, Truckee, CA.