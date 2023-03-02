Obituary: Hans Burkhart

Hans Burkhart

Provided Photo

August 27, 1935 – February 1, 2023

Hans Burkhart – whose work with ski lifts and aerial tramways thrilled skiers at resorts in Europe, Canada and the U.S. and whose leadership as General Manager and President of Squaw Valley brought that resort into the modern era – died after a brief illness on February 1st, surrounded by his family. As a contractor, Burkhart had a reputation for completing the most challenging projects on time and on budget. He was a wonderful Dad and ‘Opa’ who loved travelling the world with his kids and taking his grandchildren for snowcat rides.

A celebration of Hans’s life and work will be held on March 13th at 5pm on the Funitel Plaza at Palisades Tahoe with a reception to follow.