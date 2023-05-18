Obituary: HARRY COLLIER ANDERSON II
May 25, 1957 – August 13, 2022
Harry Anderson, 65, of Lakeport, California, (formerly of Carnelian Bay) died at home with his wife by his side on August 13, 2022, after a 15-year battle with a very rare Chordoma cancer. He was born in San Jose on May 25, 1957, the youngest of nine children to Sarah and Professor O. Robert Anderson. He graduated from San Jose’s Del Mar High School in 1975.
In 1978 Harry left college and relocated to the Lake Tahoe area to ski and worked various jobs until working at Alpine Meadows fulltime eventually establishing a 36-year career at Squaw Valley USA. He was well-known throughout the Ski industry as an innovator while managing the upper mountain vehicle maintenance shop. Harry participated in water ski racing for many years and was a regional and national champion in many events.
Harry is predeceased by his parents, his sister Sallie Earle and nephew Bret Earle, and post-deceased by his sister Ingrid. Harry is survived by his wife Susan Rasmussen, sons Harry and Matthew, stepchildren Ryan and Sarah, sisters Christine, Virginia, Katie (Jerry), and brothers, Bob (Maura) and Howard (Kathy) along with 19 nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 21st at 2:00 p.m. at Bar One at the village in Palisades Tahoe. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Harry’s name to development@chordomafoundation.org.
