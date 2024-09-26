Obituary: Heidi Senglaub

Heidi Senglaub

Provided Photo

August 29, 1943 – September 15, 2024

Born in Rathenow Germany, Heidrun Senglaub, to her friends known as Heidi, passed away September 15, 2024, in Reno Nevada after fighting a brave battle with Dementia.

At a young age her family moved to Brazil where some of her family remains. From there, she started her life as a world traveler moving to New York, then to California and then became employed as a flight attendant with Lufthansa, Pan American and finally United Airlines.

Heidi made Squaw Valley her home in 1969 and moved to Truckee in the late 70’s. Already an accomplished skier, Heidi loved the mountains and experience all it had to offer. Hiking, fishing, horseback riding, biking, gardening, book clubs and gourmet cooking. Making this area her beloved home, she continued to travel the world.

Heidi was extremely adventurous. She took a break from being a flight attendant and jumped on a sail boat to cruise the Pacific Ocean with world renowned sailor, Lowell North. She continued the adventures of sailing different parts of the world when she met her friend Lisa Morrow who became her best friend, companion and her care giver until the bitter sweet end.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, her two brothers Joachim and Ingo and her husband Joe Senglaub. She is survived by relatives in Brazil and Germany. She will be missed by her many close friends and neighbors here in Truckee and around the world.

Services will be private and by invitation only.

Fair winds and calm seas Lady bug “Ta Ta Ta Ta”