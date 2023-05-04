Obituary: Irene Francis Brown

Irene Francis Brown

Provided Photo

November 24, 1944 – February 11, 2023

On Saturday, February 11th, Irene Francis Brown passed away at the age of 78. Born to Edward & Hazel Fuselli in San Francisco, Irene lived in the Bay Area where she worked for the San Rafael Police Department before moving to Truckee in 1980. Irene went on to become a commercial insurance agent until her retirement. She was deeply involved in her community, being active in the Truckee Lions Club for many years before moving to Reno in 2019 to be closer to family.

Irene was very well liked & very much loved by the Truckee Community- so much so that she has a plaque in The Bar of America with her name on it! Irene had a passion for cooking & baking, she loved family gatherings, as well as throwing parties just because. Her favorite hobby was quilting. Irene experienced life to the fullest having been on Alaskan Cruises, traveled through the Panama Canal, vacationed in Hawaii, as well as countless other trips with loved ones. The highlight of her life was going to Superbowl 50 in 2016 at Levi Stadium. She was the San Francisco 49ers number one fan, she loved to go to concerts, as well as enjoying cocktails & dancing with friends.

Irene is survived by her children Rhonda Upchurch & Michael Watts, former husband John Watts, grandchildren Gracie Upchurch & Christian Upchurch, as well as countless friends & loved ones. She was preceded in death by her first husband Ronald Silva, her parents, & the love of her life Don “Slug” Brown who passed away in 2002.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:30-2 on June 11th at the Truckee Community Center, 10046 Church St. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an Animal Shelter of your choice.