Obituary: JAMES G. CONLIN
– February 19, 2025
Jim Conlin, a 43 year resident of Truckee and Lake Tahoe area, died peacefully on February 19, 2025 at Renown Hospital in the presence of his sisters, Northstar FD, Optimist Club friends, and other Lake Tahoe friends. Prior to joining NSFD, Jim worked on Donner Summit FD. Jim recently retired from the NSFD after serving in positions as a firefighter, Paramedic, Engineer and Fire Captain. He completed his career as the Fire Prevention Officer. We all love you and miss you, Jim!!! In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your charity of choice in Jim’s name RIP Jim.
