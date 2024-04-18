Obituary: James (Jim) Milligan

James (Jim) Milligan

December 23, 1941 – February 2, 2024

James Michael Milligan

Jim was born in Madera, CA, to Norma Jane Milligan and Leslie Clarence Milligan, and lived there until 1958. He was a standout athlete, particularly on the gridiron as a powerful offensive tackle. He played his most notable football at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, earning a tryout with the NFL’s Houston Oilers. He moved to Omaha, NE, in 1965 to play semi-professionally with the Omaha Mustangs, which is where he met his first wife and mother of his children, Sharalee Battiato. They moved back to California in 1967, where he continued to play for semi-professional teams in Orange County and Sacramento, CA. After his football days ended, he graduated from CSU Hayward and began working with his father at Franklin Hearing Aid Company. After the birth of his third child, he and Sharalee settled in Santa Rosa, CA, where he lived for 25 years. There he met Terry Majerowicz, his second wife of 39 years. From Santa Rosa, he and Terry moved to Sandpoint, ID, to pursue his life-long obsession with golf, earning his professional accreditation from the PGA of America and beginning a 25-year career in the golf business. In 2004, he moved to Reno, NV, working at his beloved Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing in Truckee, CA, from where he retired in 2020. Jim leaves behind a family legacy of love. His wife Terry, daughter Ann Lees, sons Pat and Mike Milligan, grandchildren Linden, Tillie, and Jones, as well as extended family and wonderful friends, will miss his kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, and loving care well into the future.

Jim’s Celebration of Life will be held at The Golf Club at Gray’s Crossing on June 8, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Please RSVP at https://www.tripsee.travel/merchant/site/index.php?ref=JimMilligan’sMemorialCelebration, or call Mike Milligan at 530-448-1168.