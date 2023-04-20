Obituary: James Metcalfe

James Metcalfe

September 12, 1935 – April 8, 2023

JAMES WILLIAM METCALFE

James (Jim) Metcalfe, 87, of Leesburg, Florida, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a difficult battle with an infection.

James was born on September 12, 1935, to James and Catherine (Briggs) Metcalfe in Hoboken, New Jersey. Jim left Demarest High School to join the Marine Corps in 1952, and completed his G.E.D. in the Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps in 1955, he completed his A.A. in Administration of Justice at Fullerton College.

James joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in 1967. He was passionate about the CHP, spending years on patrol In Southern California, teaching high speed driving at the CHP Academy in Sacramento and finishing his career on patrol in Truckee, California. Even after leaving the academy, he taught clinics in snow driving to emergency responders in the Sierra Nevada mountains, city workers and students at Sierra College in Truckee. He received the key to the city from the Hoboken mayor for his work with the Hoboken city police department, assisting them with their driver training program.

In 1957, He met Joann Marlee Olsen in Anaheim, California. Jim and Joan went on to have two children, Kevin and Michael. James retired in 1994 after 27 years with the CHP. In 1983 Jim obtained his private pilots license thanks to his best friend, Scotty Rogers, who generously loaned his airplane. Jim loved flying and spent many years as an active member of the Civil Air Patrol both before and after retirement. During his time in the CAP he and two other members received the Best Save of the Year from the Air Force for flying over Crater Lake in the middle of a winter night to search for a downed plane. Jim spotted the flare from the downed pilot and the three men stayed over the plane until relieved by other CAP search members.

While retired, James was also active in the Marine Corps League and he enjoyed the comaradrie of hanging with a great crew of former Marines. Jim and Joann enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome, crisscrossing the United States to see the country and visit friends and relatives. During their travels in the RV and on cruises they managed to visit all fifty states.

James was predeceased by his parents, James and Catherine and brothers Michael and William and sister Kathleen

He is survived by his wife, Joann, sister Geraldine Gallgher, brother Thomas and sons Kevin and Michael, grandsons Matthew and David, granddaughter Karina Borodina and five great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.