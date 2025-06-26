Obituary: James Ness

James Ness

Provided Photo

December 6, 1948 – June 7, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of James (Jim) Montgomery Ness, who passed away peacefully at his home in Tahoma, California on June 7, 2025.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, summering at Lake Tahoe. Jim enjoyed skiing in his younger years, paddling across the lake and coaching Little League.

Jim possessed a deep passion for construction and was dedicated to the mentorship of others throughout his life. He was previously employed by the Bechtel Corporation as well as Fluor Mining and Metals. Jim later owned a hardware store in San Mateo.

He took great pride in his career as a Contractor following his relocation to Lake Tahoe. As a dedicated mentor, he consistently sought to cultivate a genuine appreciation for their work among his staff. His guidance was characterized by intention and a strong emphasis on perfection, integrity, and humor – quite often sarcastic.

Jim was deeply cherished by his family, close friends, and colleagues. He is survived by his wife Nina Dedeker, his son Jimmy, his granddaughters Zoe and Lyla, his stepsons Jeffrey and Jeremy and step granddaughter Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother Ruth, and son Anthony.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025 12pm – 2pm at Fairway Community Center, Lakeview Room, 330 Fairway Dr, Tahoe City.

Please RSVP to Nina at (530) 523-6090