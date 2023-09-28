Obituary: James Olson

January 18, 1936 – July 24, 2023

James Edward Olson, beloved husband and father passed away on July 24, 2023, at 87. Born on January 18, 1936, in Idaho to Gloria Castor and Carl Olson.

Jim found his life partner, Maxine, in Los Gatos, CA, and they settled in Lake Tahoe for over four decades, raising a loving family. Jim’s successful career as a painting contractor mirrored his dedication to his family. He was a man of kindness and humor, known for his love of nature and community.

Jim served as a scoutmaster, finding joy in mentoring young minds and sharing adventures, including trips to the Grand Canyon. A memorial service will be held in mid-October; contact Jamie_olson@icloud.com for details.

Jim Olson’s legacy lives on in the hearts of family and friends. His warmth, humor, and love for nature endure, and he will be deeply missed.