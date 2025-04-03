Obituary: James S. Cardenas

James S. Cardenas

Provided Photo

March 23, 1957 – March 24, 2025

James S. Cardenas (March 23, 1957 – March 24, 2025) was an artist, both in work and in play. Born in Dreaux, France, and raised in Santa Rosa, CA, James moved to Lake Tahoe in 1976, where he would leave an indelible mark. As a chef at Azzara’s in Incline Village, he helped elevate the restaurant with his creative dishes. As a master carpenter, James’ craftsmanship left a piece of himself in each job.

James loved the outdoors: biking, hiking, paddleboarding, and, above all, skiing. He even brought his creativity to his 50-year love of the sport, ending his run with his new favorite tele-pine, a combination of Alpine and Telemark skiing. He loved intellectual conversations, humor, debating politics, learning, and solving problems. He treasured spending time with his kids and grandkids.

James will be deeply missed by his children, Case Cardenas and Calise Cardenas and her partner Maggie Ruden, his grandchildren, Julian, Piper, and Esmaé; also by his siblings, Mark Cardenas, Karen Cardenas James and fiance Michael Madison, Marie Cardenas, John Cardenas, and Carrie Cardenas; his Aunt Dolores; and numerous cousins, family members, and friends. He was greeted on the other side by his father, John S. Cardenas, his siblings, Noel Cardenas and Phillip Cardenas, his grandparents, and many others.

We will be celebrating his well-lived life on Sunday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at the Tahoe Time Community Event Center, 8591 Brook Ave Kings Beach, CA 96143

Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Keep Tahoe Blue, https://www.keeptahoeblue.org/donate/ , use email address: jamesscardenas@gmail.com