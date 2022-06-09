Obituary: James Wirgler

January 12, 1942 – May 25, 2022

Jim Wirgler, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on 5/25/22 in Cameron Park, CA after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia. He was 80 years old.

Born and raised in Burlingame, California, Jim graduated from Burlingame High School in 1959. He joined the Navy in 1967 and was a SeaBee – Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Delta Company – and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. Having completed 2 tours of Vietnam, Jim achieved the rank of BU1 and was honorably discharged in 1969. For his service, he was awarded 3 medals – NDSM, VSM(1), VCM(D). Upon returning home to the Bay Area, he began his life as a contractor and married his high school sweetheart, Diane. Together they had 4 children. He began his own general contracting company, the J.L. Wirgler Company. In 1977, Jim and Diane divorced, however he remained a daily part of his children’s lives until he passed. Jim remarried later in life to Suzann Wilsey, and the two eventually moved to Truckee, CA from San Mateo in the mid 1990’s. Upon relocating to Truckee, Jim retired from the contracting business after spending many years designing and building commercial complexes around Northern California. Sadly, his wife Suzann passed away suddenly in 2008, and Jim was devastated. He remained in Truckee for a few years, but then moved on Reno, NV., Jim’s family ultimately moved him this last March to Cameron Park, CA so that he would be closer to all his children.

Jim loved the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing, history, archery, and spending time with his family. Annual camping trips were attended by many family members over the years, and he cherished the times with family and friends around the campfire.

Jim was the eldest son of Lloyd and Barbara Wirgler of Burlingame. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Suzann (Wilsey) Wirgler. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Wirgler of Folsom, CA, son Darren Wirgler and spouse, Susan of Shingle Springs, CA, daughter Michele (Wirgler) Fleek of Reno, NV, daughter Renee Wirgler-Aiello and spouse, Regina of Reno, NV, daughter Lauren (Wirgler) Deardorff and spouse, JonThomas of Sacramento, CA. Jim is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, 2 nieces, as well as 2 stepdaughters and their families.

A memorial service for Jim Wirgler will be held on June 24th, 2022, 11:00am. Family and friends are welcome to come celebrate Jim’s life at Discovery Hills Evangelical Free Church, 4270 Shingle Springs Dr., Shingle Springs, CA.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 1285 Baring Blvd. #204, Sparks, NV 89434. Charitable donations can also be made in Jim’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.