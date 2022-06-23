Obituary: Jarret Shaeffer

February 3, 1979 – June 14, 2022

Jarret Hazen Shaeffer, age 43, of Truckee, CA passed away on Tuesday, June 14,

2022. He was born to Hazen Walter Shaeffer and Nancy Cecilia Shaeffer of Truckee, CA on February 3, 1979.

Jarret is survived by his only son, Cooper Vance Shaeffer, age 15, of Oakland, CA,

his parents, Nancy Shaeffer of Truckee, CA, Hazen Shaeffer of Pioche, Nevada, and his sister, Jennifer Shaeffer Fraiman (Joe) San Rafael, CA.

Jarret was fortunate to be a part of a large Irish clan. His cousins were like

brothers and sisters to him as were their husbands and wives. Included and so

important in his life are: Sloane Shinn (Brett) of Sebastopol, CA, Peggy

Walters(David) of College Grove, Tennessee, Kelly O’Bannon(Jacob Carlson) of San Francisco, CA, Sean O’Bannon of Alamo, CA, and Tim Fisk of Aurora, CO.

A number of other loving relatives and close friends offered their love and support

throughout Jarret’s life. Those being: Tom and Susan Fisk of Sonoma CA, Sally

MacDonald of Emerald Hills,CA, Cindi Fisk of Woodland, CA and Sandi and Roy

Ichinose of Pearl City, HI and many others. Jarret loved being the playful relative

(Uncle Jarret) and so we must mention our youngest in the family: Shae, Ayla, Joey, Maggie, Paxton, Deklen, Harlow, and Julian. The aforementioned kept a smile on Jarret’s face and he on theirs.

Jarret began his life in Truckee, CA and enjoyed all that his small mountain

town offered throughout the years. He was an outstanding athlete and a ski racer on Squaw Valley’s (Palisades) Race Team from the age of 5-18. He loved boating, waterskiing, soccer, biking, swimming. He attended Truckee High School in Truckee, CA. After high school, he attended CA State University at Chico obtaining a degree in Management Information Systems.

In his professional life, Jarret had a technical background but was also a hell of

a salesman. He started his career as a government contractor, selling software

solutions, then at various tech startups and large corporations including

Salesforce and Oracle. Most recently, he’d hit his stride working at Amazon Web

Services (AWS) as a Strategic Account Manager running Data Platforms for one of

their largest customers, Netflix.

Comments from Jarret’s colleagues at AWS described him as someone who could uniquely assemble peers within his organization among varied backgrounds and departments. His magnetic trait was described by one as, “a gravitational pull”. He was viewed as a leader, a mentor, having a sharp wit, someone you could lean on, someone whom you could know for less than a year but be one of your favorite people, one colleague wrote, “He was genuinely himself, full of the kind of Americana wisdom you’d expect from a character out of Hemingway. What I mean is, he lived and spoke as someone who learned who he was through his life experiences.”

Jarret had a passion for music. We’ve created a playlist of Spotify music with a

collection of his favorites which can be listened to here:



590. Play it LOUD!

Jarret’s son, Cooper, was the most important thing in his life. He will be a

sophomore in high school in Oakland, CA this fall. He is a straight-A student. In

lieu of flowers, please honor and support Jarret by donating to Cooper’s

Education Fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/coopers-education-fund

A family tradition of ours when someone passes is to recite the Irish Blessing.

We leave it here for you:

IRISH BLESSING

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the rain fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.

Rest in Peace, Jarret

A celebration of Jarret’s life will take place at the pavilion at the West End of Donner Lake at 3pm on July 9, 2022.