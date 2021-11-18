Obituary: Jay Lebel

Jay Lebel

August 10, 1961 – October 30, 2021

James “Jay” Roland Lebel of Verdi, Nevada passed away on October 30th in a vehicle accident near Palm Desert, California, due to a medical emergency. Jay was a well-known and respected Reno-Tahoe contractor specializing in custom residences, roofing, and historic reclaimed-wood features.

Jay is survived by his wife Lori; daughters Jacqui, Brigette, and Mo; and his son Scotty. Jay is also survived by his mother Constance “Connie” Lebel, father Robert “Bob” Lebel, older sister Robin Hodge and younger brother Robbie Lebel.

A New Hampshire native, Jay grew up in Peterborough and attended ConVal Regional High School where he wrestled competitively. Jay served in the US Marine Corps, then moved west to Truckee, California to enjoy the mountains. There he met the love of his life Lori, started a family, and worked as a skilled tradesman before entering the business world. His entire family were avid skiers, and his children competed in alpine ski racing throughout their formative years, moving on to the collegiate and national level with his enthusiastic support. Jay was a fierce competitor himself and was proud to see that live on in his children. His own competitive nature was often displayed on the golf course with friends and associates.

To know Jay well was to love, respect, and appreciate him – imaginative, responsive, and fair in business — generous and loyal to employees, family, and friends. He lived by rules of live hard, play hard, and love those close to you.

A celebration of life will be held at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, NV on Saturday, November 20th starting at 1:00 PM. Just as Jay would want it, all are welcome to celebrate his full and cherished life. Friends are encouraged to provide photo files in advance, and to participate in remembering an outstanding man and our eternal loss.

Please email any photos to his family at lebelphotos@gmail.com

Or you may submit them to a shared Google drive at, https://photos.app.goo.gl/hfzETCWai7iG78YB9