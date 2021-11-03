Obituary: Jerady Carter Hawkins

Jerady Carter Hawkins

April 5, 1938 – September 20, 2021

Jerady Ann Carter Hawkins, peacefully passed on to heaven on September 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Jerady, also known as mom, Gran, Jerry, brought so much joy to her family and friends with her infectious laughter and positive attitude. Her fifteen grandchildren have fond memories of her, especially her fun-loving competitive side. From card games to golf, tennis to waterskiing, kayaking to snow skiing, and even running, Gran always brought her A-game.

Jerady was born in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to Stanley and Mildred Carter on April 5, 1938. She enjoyed her childhood at homes in both Michigan and Boynton Beach, Florida, filled with days of swimming, exploring and traveling. After graduating from Kingswood School Cranbrook, Jerady attended Wheaton College for one year before transferring to UC Berkeley. Jerady loved her time at Cal where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and met the love of her life, Bob Hawkins. On August 8, 1959, Bob and Jerady were married and they lived in Rock Island, Illinois, Berkeley and then settled in Orange County. The Hawkins’ lived and raised their six children in Tustin, making it their home for thirty-five years. Bob and Jerady owned Tustin Toys and contributed to the community- with Jerady volunteering at Children of Tustin Community Preschool, St. Cecilia, Tustin Memorial and working at Tustin High.

They cherished their family time, especially summers at Donner Lake. In 2000, Bob and Jerady moved to Donner Lake full time. There they enjoyed the good life, skiing in the winter and swimming and kayaking in the summer, with lots of visits and traveling to see children and grandchildren in Colorado, Oregon, the Bay Area and Southern California. Jerady was the heart of our family and she will be greatly missed. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and kindness. Jerady will be forever missed by her husband of 62 years, Bob, her children and their spouses, Jerady and Taylor Loncono, Jill and Kris Rodak, Bob and Tammy Hawkins, Julie and Bert Callicoatt, Jennifer and Chris Annen, Janet and Dennis Miller, and her fifteen grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Library, Truckee Branch: online donations to http://www.truckeefol.org or by mail PO Box 3355, Truckee, CA 96160.