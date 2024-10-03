Obituary: Jim Courcier

Jim Courcier

January 5, 1951 – September 17, 2024

James Allan Courcier (Jim), a beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2024, with his wife and family by his side, and the light of the harvest moon shining down.

He was born in Westport, Connecticut on January 5, 1951, and as a teen, moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where his passion for boating developed on the Chesapeake Bay.

In his early 20’s, Jim’s adventurous spirit led him west to the stunning landscapes of Alta and Snowbird, Utah, where, following in his father’s footsteps, he embraced his love for skiing spending five remarkable seasons in the Wasatch Range, during the winter.

In 1983, Jim followed his passion for sailing, buying a Cape Dory 36 and spent the next few years enjoying his dream of sailing the Caribbean islands. Many friends and family would join Jim for fun and adventure in the islands.

In the mid 1980’s, Jim found his perfect blend of skiing and sailing and settled in beautiful Lake Tahoe, where he began as a ski instructor at Squaw Valley. Soon after he founded Lake Tahoe Parasailing, with his partner Dan Sayer. They operated successfully for 10 years.

In 2001, Jim had a serious health issue and was waiting for a liver transplant. Thanks to the loving and selfless gift from his sister Anne, who donated half of her liver to Jim, he was then blessed with an additional 23 years in Tahoe.

In 2005, Jim along with his wife Linda Naomi, and partner Mike Pavel started Tahoe Sailing Charters. Jim and Mike, U.S. Coast Guard certified skippers, both co-captained the beautifully sleek Santa Cruz 50. Jim spent the next 10 years taking thousands of customers out for a sail on the “Tahoe Cruz”, sailing the lake he loved!

When Jim wasn’t on the Tahoe Cruz, he spent countless days enjoying racing in Tahoe and the Bay Area, as part of the crew of “Wicked” and “Wicked Sister”, skippered by his brother Richard, along with many other race boats on the lake!

Also in 2005, Jim started his career as a North Tahoe Realtor, later joining Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty in 2014. Having spent decades around the Tahoe City Marina running his businesses, Jim was very knowledgeable regarding boat slip ownership. He quickly became the “King” of boat slip sales, listing the majority of the boat slips at the Tahoe Marina over the past decade.

Jim and his wife Linda shared a love for the outdoors, small town atmosphere and fresh mountain air of Tahoe where they called home. Jim was active in local organizations, including the Tahoe Yacht Club and North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Linda, stepson Matthew, brother Richard (Jennifer), sisters Diane, Lucille (Bill), Denise (Larry), and Anne, nieces Sydney, Lexie, Kathryn, nephews Jarrett and Alec, stepbrother Scott, stepmother Carol, stepson Ryan (previous marriage).

A celebration of his life will be planned; details are to be announced. In memory of Jim, contributions can be made to support the Tahoe Community Sailing Foundation.

Jim has set sail, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, but his spirit will forever sail the waters of Tahoe.