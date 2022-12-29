Obituary: Jim “Mumbo” Mumbert
September 3, 1941 – December 14, 2022
Jim “Mumbo” Mumbert (age 81) passed away on December 14th in Stockton, CA surrounded by his family. Born in Stockton in 1941 and raised in Lodi, Jim graduated from San Jose State University. He moved to Lake Tahoe in 1977 and spent most of his life in Tahoe City, where he owned and operated several successful businesses starting with The Mountain Shop, then Mumbo’s Mountain Sports and finally Mumbo’s Mountain Outfitters. Mumbo was a dedicated volunteer firefighter/EMT1 for 26 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District. He was actively engaged in the Tahoe community, serving in leadership roles in Snowfest and fireworks shows along the North Shore, among others. He was an avid 49ers fan, tailgater extraordinaire, and loved to ski on a good powder day. Mumbo will be deeply missed by many in the Tahoe and Lodi communities, and most especially by his family: wife of 43 years, Nance; his children Bill (Haley), Mike (Kristine), Erik (Kelly) and Alicia (Adam); and his 10 grandchildren: Madelyn, Sarah, Haley, Lily, Kaitlyn, Celeste, Quinton, Evelyn, Cameron, and Silas. There will be a celebration of life in Tahoe in the summer of 2023. Donations in Mumbo’s memory can be made to North Tahoe Fire Association at P.O. Box 6047, Tahoe City, CA 96145.
