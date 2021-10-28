Obituary: Jim Simon

October 25, 1946 – September 19, 2021

Jim Simon passed away unexpectedly on September 19, following a short illness. Jim spent his early years in Hawaii, where he was a committed and accomplished soul- surfer. Jim came to Tahoe in the late 1980s or early 90s, whereupon he became a snowboard instructor first at Heavenly, then at the resort formerly known as Squaw Valley. Jim served as a certified instructor for many years, and made friends throughout the ski area and resort. A gentle, caring, and patient soul, Jim introduced many to the joys of the mountains and to mountain sports; he was a friend and roommate to many other instructors over the years, as well as a National snowboard champion, in his masters age group. Few knew that Jim was also trained as a Civil Engineer.

Jim was outgoing and friendly, yet also a person who thrived in solitude. Jim was known to live a spartan lifestyle, in order to afford doing the things he enjoyed. In this, Jim was a harder and tougher man than most; he was a modest person, and did not require much in this material world, in order to be happy. Those who knew Jim admired his humility and composure.

In later years, Jim bought a remote parcel of land in the Sierra foothills, and built a homestead-life off the grid. Jim’s friend Steve helped him to construct a small cabin, and established some water service from a nearby stream. Jim was a master cannabis-cultivator, and made a subsistence living doing what he loved, until California wildfires destroyed his home and possessions. Jim had relocated, and was working in Carson City, NV, getting back on his feet at the time of his death. Jim is survived by his son Peter, who lives in Idaho.

If you knew and loved Jim, please hold a thought in your mind, and a prayer in your heart. Please get the Covid-19 vaccine. Friends are invited to meet nearby the ropes course/ Olympic Village Lodge for a short hike on the Granite Chief trail, in Shirley Canyon, on Monday October 25, at 2pm- rain or shine.